An Andhra Pradesh man was arrested on Tuesday for murdering his younger sister for an insurance payout. The incident took place nearly a year ago in the Podili area of Prakasam district while the real estate businessman was facing significant debt.

According to the police, Malapati Ashok Kumar Reddy had planned to insure his sister for ₹1 crore with various providers before killing her. He planned to stage her death as an accident in order to claim the insurance money. A report by The New Indian Express indicates that the 30-year-old had spent months planning his crime — taking out insurance policies worth ₹73 lakh worth in November 2023. This was in addition to existing policies totaling ₹1.13 crore in his sister's name.

Murder staged as car crash death The day of the crime saw Reddy luring his sister to Ongole in his car under the pretext of a hospital visit. He then gave her sleeping pills and smothered her to death on the way back. The police said he had then rammed his car into a tree and attempted to stage the murder as an accident.

Evidence tampering The matter came under police scrutiny the next day as their father Malapati Thirupathaiah lodged a complaint with the police. Further investigation consequrntly uncovered discrepancies in the forensic report. It was also revealed during the probe that Reddy had conspired with a government hospital staffer to tamper with viscera samples in order to hide evidence of the sleeping pills.

Officials said that Reddy had now been arrested on the basis of insurance records and forensic evidence under various sections of the IPC. Two accomplices — including the hospital employee identified as Yousuf — remain at large. An investigation into the matter is still underway.