Andhra Temple stampede: 10 killed, several injured, terrified screams heard - What caused the tragedy?

Terrified screams of children filled the air as a stampede occurred at Andhra's Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district. At least ten people were killed and several devotees were injured, who were later rushed to hospitals.

The tragic situation unfolded on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi, one of Hinduism’s most sacred days, marked by fasting and prayers to Lord Vishnu. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede, reported ANI.

Additional police forces have also been deployed at the Venkateswara Temple to bring the situation under control. The stampede took place around 11.30 am, according to Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao.

What caused the stampede? What Andhra CM said? A statement issued by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office(CMO) confirmed the stampede, stating that it was caused by a large crowd and heavy rush of devotees on the occasion of Ekadashi.

“The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede,” read the CMO's statement, mentioned a report by India Today.

The Andhra temple sees large footfalls on Saturday. Today, being Ekadashi, around 25000 people visited the temple as compared to the record of 10,000-15,000 devotees on other Saturdays, The Indian Express reported, citing a temple official.

Motionless bodies, scenes of panic Multiple videos on social media showed scenes of panic unfolding in the temple premises as several bodies lay motionless on the ground – with people desperately trying to save their loved ones.

Similar scenes also gripped hospitals where the injured devotees were rushed for their treatment.

PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia Following the news of the stampede, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia for the deceased and those injured.

An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, while all those injured would receive ₹50,000, the PMO announced.