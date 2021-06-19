Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Andhra to conduct Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy CET from 19 August

Andhra to conduct Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy CET from 19 August

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST ANI

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh government will conduct Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) from August 19 to August 25, this year.

The examination will be conducted online and the notification for EAPCET will be released on June 24.

According to an official notice from the Andhra Pradesh Education Department, submission of online application without late fee is from June 26, 2021 to July 25, 2021, totaling a span of 30 days.

A sum of 500 will be charged as late fees from July 26 to August 5, 2021. The amount will double to 1,000 if the online application is submitted in the next five days from August 6 to August 10, 2021.

Late submission received between August 11 and August 15 will be charged 5,000 and 10,000 will be taken as late fees if the form is submitted between August 16 to August 18, 2021.

Meanwhile, all other CETs including Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET), Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), LAW common Entrance Test (LAWCET), Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) and Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) are proposed to be conducted in the first and second week of September this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

