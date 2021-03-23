OPEN APP
To further boost the animal husbandry and veterinary sector in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has now decided to set up "India's first government-run ambulance network" for animals.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made one of its main missions to help reach out to the distressed animals and provide them with proper animal healthcare.

The Animal Husbandry Department has been further directed to set up one Mobile Ambulance Veterinary Clinic at every assembly constituency, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

A total of 175 mobile ambulances (veterinary) clinics will be placed at Assembly Constituency Level on the lines of 108 Services for providing Veterinary services at the doorstep.

These mobile ambulances shall provide veterinary first aid services along with spot diagnosis and attending to emergency cases. One of the major facilities these ambulances will provide is the 'Hydraulic Lift' facility to lift animals and shift them to the nearest Government Veterinary Facility in case of emergency.

One veterinary doctor, One Para-veterinary worker, will be assigned to every ambulance. These ambulances will also have a 24/7 toll-free call centre.

The department of Animal Husbandry has briefed the Chief Minister that there are around 1,576 veterinary dispensaries established across the state, with around 1,376 veterinary doctors recruited.

The Chief Minister said that more veterinary doctors need access for better functioning and better treatment.

Stressing further on the medications being supplied, Reddy had directed the officials to ensure that quality medication should be provided to animals.

