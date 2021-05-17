Andhra to make 10 lakh FD for children orphaned due to Covid-19

"The fight against the second wave of covid 19 pandemic has left many children unsafe and vulnerable, especially the kids who lost their parents due to the deadly virus. Understanding that the future of these kids are at risk, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision to work on creating the security of a fixed deposit of ₹10 lakhs for each and every orphan child," read a statement by the state government.

