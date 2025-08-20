Andhra tragedy: Six school children drown in rainwater-filled pit in Kurnool

In a tragic incident, six boys died after drowning in a pit filled with rainwater in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the six children were swimming in the pit after school hours.

According to police, a group of seven children studying in a local school went to the pit located about one km from their village.

“Six school boys drowned in the rainwater-filled gravel pit in Aspari mandal of Kurnool district today,” an official told PTI.

Out of seven children, six entered the water and drowned while one boy, who remained outside, raised an alarm, following which villagers rushed to the spot. A shepherd then helped retrieve the bodies from the pit, the police said.

Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the death of the six children.

He also assured the bereaved families that the government will provide necessary support and assistance.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the deaths.

He urged the state government to extend support and appealed to the authorities to take necessary precautions to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

