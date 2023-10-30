Andhra train accident: As many as 33 trains have been cancelled while six others trains have been rescheduled till now after the mishap in which two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram which killed 13 people, East Coast Railway officials informed on Monday as reported by news agency ANI.

Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Official, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneshwar confirmed that a total of 33 trains have been cancelled, 24 trains were diverted and 11 were partially cancelled. Few coaches derailed after the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on 29 October. Andhra Pradesh trains accident LIVE Updates Out of this, three trains have been cancelled and two have been rescheduled this morning, he said. Chennai Central to Puri (22860), Raigada to Guntur (17244) and Visakhapatnam to Guntur (17240) have been cancelled while Chennai Central to Shalimar (12842) and Alleppey to Dhanbad (13352 have been rescheduled today, East Coast Railway officials said as reported by ANI. Earlier, Indian Railways also in its bulletin released list of trains cancelled due to the train accident.

Meanwhile, the death toll has now increased to 13 while several people remain injured. The Divisional Railway Manager said that 3 coaches were involved in the accident.

"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. Three coaches were involved in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said.

Ex-gratia has been announced for the kin of the deceased and the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced of ₹2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for injured in Andhra Pradesh train accident. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for families of the deceased, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries while Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹2 lakh each to the injured from the state. Moreover, he also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured from other states

(With inputs from ANI)

