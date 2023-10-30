Andhra train accident: The death toll in the Andhra train collision reached to 9 as rescue operations continue in Vizianagaram district, an East Coast Railway official said.

Andhra train accident: Few coaches derailed after the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on 29 October. The Divisional Railway Manager said that 3 coaches were involved in the accident. As per the DRM, "There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Pradesh trains collision LIVE Updates Here are Top 10 points you need to know 1. East Coast Railway official said that the death toll in the Andhra train collision has now reached to 9 as rescue operations continue in Vizianagaram district. "Rescue operations continue in Vizianagaram district. As per the data, 9 casualties are there and 29 people have been injured..." says Biswajit Sahu, CPRO, East Coast Railway told reporters as quoted by news agency ANI.

2. East Coast Railway (ECoR) said a human error could have resulted in the collision of two trains in the Vizianagaram district. “Likely reason: Human error. Overshooting of the signal by Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger train," ECoR CPRO Biswajit Sahoo told reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Waltair Division Railway manager Saurabh Prasad also shared an update on the train accident and said, "In the middle line we had two passenger trains which were running...The rear train came and overshot the signal as a result of which we had around five coaches, three of the front train and two of the rear train which have derailed...There are people who are trapped in these coaches...Our first priority is to take care of passengers who are trapped inside. SDRF, NDF and our teams, all three are working right now.....More than 30 people were injured...The rescue efforts are on..."

4. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan's office said that the government will provide ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased while ₹2 lakh for those seriously injured in the accident. "In case of death of people from other states, ₹2 lakh each will be provided as compensation for bereaved families and ₹50,000 for those seriously injured," the CMO Office as posted on X.

5. Vizianagaram District administration has said that atleast 40 people have been injured while four are said to be in critical condition. "Till now 40 persons injured. 32 have been shifted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital. 1 in Vishaka NRI Hospital, 2 in Medicover Hospital. 4 are in critical condition. All the injured are from Andhra Pradesh," officials said as quoted by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care.

7. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Andhra train mishap, asking, "When will the railways come out of the slumber?" "Another disastrous rail collision, this time in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, involving two passenger trains,," Mamata Banerjee posted on X in a series of tweets.

8. Railways has also issued list of trains which are Diverted/Cancelled/Short Terminated due to the train accident near Kantakapalle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

10. Railway has also issued different helpline numbers.

