A day after the train Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train collided with the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, killing 14 people, the East Coast Railway said that to and fro lines between Vishakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar have been restored.

The East Coast Railways took to X and said that the track and over head equipment given fit for the UP line at 1.35 pm (IST) and Down line at 1.55 pm (IST). The division also added that the first goods train passed in the Down line at 2.23 pm (IST), and the 18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Exp departed Alamanda Station at 2.36 pm and passed through the UP line.

Here's the video of the First passenger carrying train 18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Exp passed on the affected line at 2.36 pm on Monday.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, briefing the details, Biswajit Sahoo, CPRO, East Coast Railway said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "The death toll stands at 14, while more than 50 people are injured. Among the 50 injured, 29 are admitted to hospitals while others have been discharged."

Earlier, two passenger trains collided with each other in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The trains collided between Alamanda and Kantakapalle Stations in the Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly section of the Waltair Division of ECoR in the Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

One of the trains was operating from Vizianagaram to Raigada, Odisha. Whereas, another train was going from Vishakapatnam to Palasa, Andhra Pradesh.

Though Divisional Railway Manager has informed us that it was a rear collision between the two passenger trains.

After the incident, Railways canceled 33 trains, and six other trains have been rescheduled till now.

Also, the railways issued helpline numbers. Here are the numbers: Bhubaneswar: 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069

Waltair: 0891-2885914

