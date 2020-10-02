Andhra, Uttar Pradesh get nod for reform-linked extra borrowing

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have been given clearance for additional market borrowings which are linked to meeting reform conditions, the finance ministry said on Friday.

UP became eligible for raising ₹4,851 crore extra debt by reforming public distribution system (PDS) to roll out ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme, while Andhra Pradesh got the permission to raise ₹2,525 crore for implementing ease of doing business reform, said the ministry.

Andhra Pradesh was also among the first set of five states that were granted permission last month for additional borrowings linked to PDS reforms.

The Centre had in May raised states’ borrowing ceiling from 3% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to 5%, subject to riders. Out of the two percentage point extra borrowing allowed, states can raise 0.25% each for reforming public distribution, ease of doing business, entities like urban local bodies and utilities and power sector. States were given 0.5% extra borrowing permission upfront without any conditions and they could avail of the remaining 0.5% if milestones are achieved in at least three of the reform conditions.

The riders, however, were criticised by states like Kerala saying these stood in the way of delivering a quick fiscal stimulus to tide over the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic.

States could borrow upto ₹4,27,302 crore collectively by meeting these conditions. The first batch of five states --Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Tripura --were given permission to raise ₹9,913 debt under this scheme last month.

To implement the ration card scheme that can be used across the country, beneficiaries have to be biometrically identified and all fair price shops have to be equipped with electronic point of sale devices. The food and public distribution department assesses the reform claims of states and recommends release of extra borrowing limit to the extent of 0.25% of GSDP, the ministry said.

The Centre also wants to improve business climate at district level by linking it to extra borrowing. One key requirement is elimination of inspector raj. Also, states have to eliminate the need for certain licences and approvals. Collection of reasonable fee with automatic non-discretionary deemed renewal will also be allowed as reform.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via