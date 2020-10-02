Andhra, Uttar Pradesh get nod for reform-linked extra borrowing

The Centre had in May raised states’ borrowing ceiling from 3% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to 5%, subject to riders. Out of the two percentage point extra borrowing allowed, states can raise 0.25% each for reforming public distribution, ease of doing business, entities like urban local bodies and utilities and power sector. States were given 0.5% extra borrowing permission upfront without any conditions and they could avail of the remaining 0.5% if milestones are achieved in at least three of the reform conditions.