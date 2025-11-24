Andhra woman doctor found dead in Hyderabad, suicide note points to depression over US visa rejection

A 38-year-old woman doctor, identified as Rohini from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, allegedly died by suicide at her Hyderabad flat, reportedly due to depression over being denied a US visa, said a police official.

The incident came to light on Saturday, 22 November, after her family members, who live in another locality of the city, broke open the door when she did not respond. They found her dead inside the residence, the official told PTI.

A suicide note was recovered from the premises, indicating that she had been struggling with depression and mentioning the rejection of her US visa application.

Details about the incident Rohini's domestic help alerted her family after she failed to open the door, police said on Sunday.

A postmortem was conducted, after which her body was handed over to the family members. Police suspect she may have taken an overdose of sleeping pills or injected herself on Friday night, though the exact cause of her death will be confirmed in the postmortem report.

The deceased's dream of going to the US Her mother, Lakshmi, shared that Rohini was focused on her medical career and had big dreams for her future in the United States. She was eagerly waiting to go to America for a job, but slipped into depression after the visa denial.

Rohini had been staying in Padma Rao Nagar, Hyderabad, because of its proximity to libraries. She aspired to specialise in internal medicine, Lakshmi recounted.

“She was a brilliant student and had completed her MBBS in Kyrgyzstan between 2005 and 2010. Her academic record was excellent, and she had big dreams for her future,” Lakshmi told PTI.

Lakshmi added that she had advised her daughter to remain in India and practice medicine, but Rohini argued that patient numbers per day were limited in the US and the income was better.

Her mother also noted that Rohini's struggle with disappointment and depression had increased in the recent weeks as she eagerly awaited the US visa approval, which never came, leaving her mentally exhausted and isolated, PTI reported.

Rohini had not married, choosing instead to devote herself fully to her medical career, her mother added.