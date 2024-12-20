₹1.3 crore ransom and a dead body! A parcel delivery that shocked Andhra woman

In a shocking incident, a woman received a parcel on Thursday night in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari and discovered the body of an unidentified person and a ransom letter in it, reported news agency IANS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the details, the incident took place in Yendagandi village in Undi mandal of the district.

About the incident: Identified as Naga Tulsi, the woman moved the Kshatriya Seva Samithi seeking financial help to construct her house. On the basis of her application, the Samithi sent her tiles.

Tulsi also contacted the Samithi, seeking further help in the construction. The organization then promised to provide her with electricity appliances.

Later, Tulsi received a WhatsApp message stating that the Samithi would send her items like lights, fans, and switches.

The woman received a parcel at her house on Thursday night, and the delivery person said that it contained electronic appliances.

When Tulsi opened the parcel, she was shocked upon finding the corpse of a person in it.

After this, her family members informed the police about the body and a team was rushed to the spot.

According to the report, the police officials shifted the corpse to a government hospital for post-mortem examination and an investigation was launched into the matter.

Police stated the corpse was of a male around the age of 45 and he may have died four to five days ago.

Additionally, District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi also visited the village to investigate the case.

Ransom letter demanding ₹ 1.3 crore: Apart from the dead body, Tulsi also found a letter in the parcel, where she has demanded ₹1.30 crore from the woman. her family of serious consequences if it failed to meet the demand.

Meanwhile, the police were trying to trace the person who delivered the parcel, and added they have already summoned representatives of the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for interrogation.

Police said they are also verifying missing persons complaints within the limits of the surrounding areas.