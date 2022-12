Amid James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water released in India and already minted over ₹38 crore on Day 1, a sad news arrived from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district, where a man died of a heart attack while watching the recently released movie.

According to a report by India Today, the victim – identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu – went to watch the film with his brother Raju to a movie theatre in Peddapuram.

In between the movie, Srinu collapsed. Following this, his brother Raju immediately rushed him to Peddapuram Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

ALSO READ: James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water mints ₹40 cr on Day 1 at box office

Earlier in 2010, a similar incident took place in Taiwan, where a 42-year-old man died of a heart attack while watching the first part of the movie ‘Avatar’, news agency AFP had reported.

According to the doctors, the man had a history of high blood pressure and “over-excitement from watching the movie" triggered his symptoms.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the movie garnered $17 million from preview ticket sales. Also, film generated an additional $50.4 million in international markets in its first two days, Disney said in a statement Friday.

By Sunday, the movie is expected to take in between $145 million and $179 million in US and Canadian theaters and hundreds of millions more globally, according to forecaster Boxoffice Pro.