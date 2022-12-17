Andhra Pradesh's man dies of heart attack while watching Avatar: The Way of Water1 min read . 03:33 PM IST
- The victim – identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu – went to watch the film with his brother Raju to a movie theatre in Peddapuram.
Amid James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water released in India and already minted over ₹38 crore on Day 1, a sad news arrived from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district, where a man died of a heart attack while watching the recently released movie.
According to a report by India Today, the victim – identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu – went to watch the film with his brother Raju to a movie theatre in Peddapuram.
In between the movie, Srinu collapsed. Following this, his brother Raju immediately rushed him to Peddapuram Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Earlier in 2010, a similar incident took place in Taiwan, where a 42-year-old man died of a heart attack while watching the first part of the movie ‘Avatar’, news agency AFP had reported.
According to the doctors, the man had a history of high blood pressure and “over-excitement from watching the movie" triggered his symptoms.
Meanwhile on Thursday, the movie garnered $17 million from preview ticket sales. Also, film generated an additional $50.4 million in international markets in its first two days, Disney said in a statement Friday.
By Sunday, the movie is expected to take in between $145 million and $179 million in US and Canadian theaters and hundreds of millions more globally, according to forecaster Boxoffice Pro.
