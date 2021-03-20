Anger against tech giants led me to cryptocurrency: Nischal Shetty of WazirX

I’m a software developer. I grew up in Mumbai and studied engineering in Mangalore. I worked in a company in Bengaluru for 2 years before being hired by a start-up in Mumbai called Burrp.com in 2010. This is how I got introduced to the world of startups and entrepreneurship. On weekends I used to try different coding projects, just as a hobby. One of these was an app to manage social media, called Crowdfire. This was the early days of social media networks like Facebook and Twitter and we were able to spot ways in which users could improve their social media following. To give you an example, our app could identify all the followers of your competitors and follow them - thus making them aware of you and migrate to you. Crowdfire grew rapidly and I was able to quit my regular job and shift to managing it. Eventually however the western tech giants changed the rules and now you cannot really grow your social media following without paying them in some way. Crowdfire of course still exists in B2B format, but its previous individual-facing avatar is no more. It is this situation - dependence on centralised giant corporations that got me interested in cryptocurrency and blockchain which are by definition decentralised.