Angry mob heckles Kargil veteran’s family, calls them illegal immigrants: War hero says, ‘I fought for this country’

In Pune, the family of Kargil war veteran Hakimuddin Shaikh was allegedly heckled by a group of 30–40 men. They came with the police to their home late at night on July 26. The angry mob demanded proof of the family’s Indian citizenship.

The family is originally from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. They have been living in Pune since 1960.

Hakimuddin Shaikh’s family has a proud Army history. Shaikh Naeemuddin and Shaikh Mohammad Salim served in the Indian Army in the 1965 and 1971 wars.

“I fought for this country in Kargil. My entire family belongs to this nation. Why are we being asked to prove it?" The Times of India quoted the war hero as asking.

That night in Pune's Chandan Nagar, the mob allegedly refused to accept their valid ID papers. When the family members showed Aadhaar cards, the group called them fake. According to the family members, the group shouted, kicked the door and scared the women.

Male members of the Kargil war veteran’s family were taken to the police station by midnight, according to the publication. The family claims they were told they might be declared Bangladeshi or Rohingya if documents weren’t shown by 3 AM.

Hakimuddin served in the Army from 1984 to 2000 and fought in the 1999 Kargil war. The 58-year-old veteran wonders why his family has to prove their nationality.

Conflicting claims Police say they were just verifying reports of illegal immigrants.

"Our team asked for documents. Once it was clear they were Indian, we let them go. The police team was not accompanied by any third party. We have video footage," TOI quoted DCP Somay Munde as saying.

However, Hakimuddin’s brother Irshad paints a different picture. According to him, unknown men kicked their doors and shouted slogans.

A plainclothes officer tried to control the situation while a police van waited nearby during the incident.

According to Hakimuddin’s nephew, police later called them again, made them wait but didn’t return the documents.

“We waited over two hours before being told the inspector wasn't coming. Our documents are still with them," he said.