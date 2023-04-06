Anil Agarwal’s India chip dream at risk as hurdles mount4 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Winning government funding is key to fulfilling Anil Agarwal’s chip dream, given his broader empire is facing intensifying financial strain
Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s plan to build a $19 billion chipmaking plant in India is floundering as his venture struggles to secure a technology partner and faces challenges in obtaining financial incentives from the government.
