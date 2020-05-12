Anil Agarwal to take Vedanta private

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Limited promoter Anil Agarwal will take his mining and oil- and power-producing company private. The company informed the stock exchanges about the decision by its parent Vedanta Resources, promoted by the billionaire. The promoter holding in the company is 50.14% while the public holds 49.46%.

The Vedanta stock closed 12.2% up at Rs89.30 today on the BSE, giving it a market capitalization of Rs33,194 crore. The free-float market cap is Rs16,597 crore.

Agarwal had taken his London Stock Exchange-listed Vedanta Resources Plc private in 2018. Once Vedanta Limited is delisted, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) will be the only listed entity of the group. The Indian government holds 29.54% stake in HZL, leaving delisting of this company an unlikely event any time soon.

