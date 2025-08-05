Anil Ambani leaves ED office after 9 hours of questioning in ₹17,000 crore PMLA case — Watch

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters after nine hours of questioning in a PMLA case on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The businessman appeared before the ED on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth ₹17,000 crore against his group companies.

The Reliance Group chairperson reached the ED quarters in an electric vehicles at around 10:50 am. He left after around nine hours, during which the central probe agency questioned him about the money laundering case.