Anil Ambani leaves ED office after 9 hours of questioning in ₹17,000 crore PMLA case — Watch

Anil Ambani appeared before the ED on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth 17,000 crore against his group companies.

Published5 Aug 2025, 09:18 PM IST
Industrialist Anil Ambani arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case.(PTI)

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters after nine hours of questioning in a PMLA case on Tuesday.

The businessman appeared before the ED on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth 17,000 crore against his group companies.

The Reliance Group chairperson reached the ED quarters in an electric vehicles at around 10:50 am. He left after around nine hours, during which the central probe agency questioned him about the money laundering case.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
