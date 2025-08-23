Anil Ambani denies all charges after CBI books RCom director, searches his residence in ₹2929 crore bank fraud case

Anil Ambani on Saturday denied all allegations and charges against him in the ₹2,929 crore SBI fraud case, in which he has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The federal agency earlier today booked the Reliance Communications director and searched his premises after registering a case against him for allegedly defrauding the State Bank of India (SBI) of ₹2,929.05 crore.

In a statement to LiveMint, a spokesperson for Anil Ambani said that he was denying all allegations and charges regarding the case and “will duly defend himself.”

“Mr. Ambani has duly challenged SBI’s declaration before the competent judicial forum,” the spokesperson told LiveMint.

The statement said that SBI's complaint pertains to matters dating over 10 years back, when Anil Ambani was not involved in the day-to-day management of Reliance Communications.

“The complaint filed by State Bank of India (SBI) pertains to matters dating back more than 10 years. At the relevant time, Mr. Ambani was a Non-Executive Director of the company, with no involvement in the day-to-day management.”

The statement accused SBI of 'singling out' Anil Ambani, alleging that it has already withdrawn proceedings against five other Non-Executive Directors.

“At present, Reliance Communications is being managed under the supervision of a Committee of Creditors, led by SBI and overseen by a Resolution Professional. The matter remains sub judice, pending before the NCLT and other judicial forums, including the Hon’ble Supreme Court, for the past six years,” the spokesperson said.

Teams of CBI conducted the searches at two locations in Mumbai on Saturday — the official premises of Reliance Communication Ltd., and residential premises of Anil D Ambani, it said in a statement.

The CBI action came two days after it registered a compliant against RCom, Anil Ambani unknown public servants and unknown others on the basis of a complaint from the SBI.

According to PTI, the CBI searches on Anil Ambani were conducted at his residence 'Sea Wind' at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai.

According to the SBI complaint, now part of the FIR, the company had an outstanding of over ₹40,000 crore to various lenders with the public sector bank alone facing a loss of ₹2929.05 crore, according to 2018 figures.