Anil Ambani tells SC he was only non-exec director of Anil Ambani Group companies, reaffirms pledge to stay in India

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Anil D Ambani has told the Supreme Court that his role in the concerned companies was that of a Non-Executive Director only and that he was not involved in the day-to-day management or operational affairs of the companies in question.

The statement has been made in an undertaking/compliance affidavit filed on behalf of Anil D Ambani in a case titled EAS Sarma vs Union of India & Ors, a public interest litigation alleging a ₹1.5 lakh crore bank fraud involving companies of the Anil Ambani Group.

In the affidavit, Ambani has stated that he is fully conversant with the facts of the case and competent to swear the affidavit. He has said that the affidavit is being filed to ensure clarity, completeness and procedural transparency in the judicial record so that the Court remains apprised of the broader factual matrix.

Referring to the Supreme Court's order dated February 4, 2026, he has reiterated the undertaking recorded by the Court that he will not leave the country without prior permission. Through the present affidavit, he has formally placed this assurance on record.

Ambani has further stated on oath that he has not left India since July 2025, when the present investigations commenced, and that he presently has no plan or intention to travel abroad.

He has undertaken that if any requirement of foreign travel arises, he will seek prior leave and permission of the Supreme Court before undertaking such travel.

The affidavit also records that he has been cooperating with the investigating agencies with "utmost bona fide" in connection with the ongoing probes and continues to extend full cooperation. He has disclosed that he has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to appear on February 26, 2026, and has undertaken to appear and join the investigation on the said date.

It is further stated that an examination under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, is presently being conducted during the pendency of proceedings before the Court. Ambani has asserted that in view of his undertakings and continued cooperation, he is not a flight risk and has no intention whatsoever to evade the process of law.

The affidavit concludes by stating that it has been filed bona fide and in the interest of placing the correct factual and undertaking position before the Supreme Court. The verification page shows that it was affirmed at Mumbai on February 18, 2026.