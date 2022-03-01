The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted permission to question former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh , in connection with the ₹100 crore alleged extortion case, by a special court, according to news agency ANI report.

The former state home minister is facing probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for corruption and money laundering. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Deshmukh was taken into custody after hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 2 November, 2021.

The ED launched a probe against Deshmukh after the CBI registered an FIR against him on 21 April, 2021 on the charges of corruption.

The ED alleged that Deshmukh, while serving as Maharashtra home minister, collected ₹4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through then police officer Sachin Waze.

Allegedly, the money was laundered and channelized to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh's family, as per the financial investigation agency.

The CBI filed its case after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote an explosive letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that Deshmukh had directed two police officials to collect ₹100 crore monthly from bars and restaurants operating in Mumbai.

In the same case, the ED arrested Deshmukh's two aides- Sanjeev Palande (additional collector rank official who was working as Deshmukh's private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant).

