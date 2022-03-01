Anil Deshmukh extortion case: Special court grants permission to CBI to question minister

Former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested after hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 2 November, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST

The former state home minister is facing probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for corruption and money laundering. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai