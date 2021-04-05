{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maharashtra government and Anil Deshmukh will be knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order of the CBI probe against him in a corruption case.

Deshmukh submitted his resignation letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP minister Nawab Malik said today.

After the court order, Deshmukh met NCP president Sharad Pawar and expressed his desire to step down as he felt it was inappropriate to continue in office after the CBI steps in, Malik said.

"Deshmukh went to hand over the letter to Thackeray after Pawar gave his "green signal" to quit," Malik said.

Deshmukh also tweeted a copy of the letter, in which he said the high court had passed an order for a preliminary probe by the CBI into the petition filed by advocate Jayshri Patil into the allegations.

"I don't have the moral right to continue in office after the court order.I have decided to quit. Kindly relieve me from my post," Deshmukh's resignation letter said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the Maharashtra government will come out with its response after studying the Bombay High Court judgment ordering a preliminary CBI probe into the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the MVA government will study the judgment and then respond.

"No investigating agency is an incarnation of God. The issue is political, too. Our tradition is that we honour decisions of the judiciary," the Sena MP said.

The judgment needs to be studied in detail after which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray or someone from the government would respond on his behalf, Raut said.

