Anil Deshmukh moves HC against ED summons in money laundering case

Seeking to quash the Enforcement Directorate's summons issued to him in money laundering case, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Deshmukh also urged that the probe into the case be handed over to an SIT of ED officers outside Mumbai.

He also sought that his statement be recorded by the ED through the electronic mode.

The former home minister's application came up for hearing before a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere. She, however, rejected the application without assigning any reason and said, “Not before me." The same would heard by another bench later.

In his application, Deshmukh sought that the HC quash and set aside the summons issued to him from time-to-time by the ED. He also requested the HC for a direction to the ED to record his statement and submit all relevant documents through the electronic mode. Further the NCP leader urged a direction for the probe into the case to be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of ED officers outside the Mumbai zonal office.

The Enforcement Directorate had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged an FIR against him on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The ED's case is that while serving as the state home minister, Deshmukh allegedly misused his position and through dismissed police officer Sachin Waze collected ₹4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The money was allegedly laundered to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh's family. The ED has till now issued five summons to Deshmukh, asking him to appear before it for questioning. However, Deshmukh skipped all the five summons, saying he would be seeking appropriate remedy available under law.

