Money laundering case: A Special PMLA court on Tuesday rejected default bail plea of Maharashtra former home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.

Deshmukh in his application contended that the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases did not take cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED before remanding him in further judicial custody.

Therefore, he was entitled to bail by `default' (on technical grounds), he said. The ED opposed the plea saying the charge sheet had been filed within stipulated time.

Special Judge R N Rokade rejected Deshmukh's plea.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.