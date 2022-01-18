Anil Deshmukh's default bail plea rejected in money laundering case1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2022, 04:12 PM IST
- Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody
Money laundering case: A Special PMLA court on Tuesday rejected default bail plea of Maharashtra former home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh
Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.
Deshmukh in his application contended that the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases did not take cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED before remanding him in further judicial custody.
Therefore, he was entitled to bail by `default' (on technical grounds), he said. The ED opposed the plea saying the charge sheet had been filed within stipulated time.
Special Judge R N Rokade rejected Deshmukh's plea.
