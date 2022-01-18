Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Anil Deshmukh's default bail plea rejected in money laundering case

Anil Deshmukh's default bail plea rejected in money laundering case

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
1 min read . 04:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Money laundering case: A Special PMLA court on Tuesday rejected default bail plea of Maharashtra former home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Money laundering case: A Special PMLA court on Tuesday rejected default bail plea of Maharashtra former home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody. 

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody. 

Deshmukh in his application contended that the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases did not take cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED before remanding him in further judicial custody. 

Deshmukh in his application contended that the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases did not take cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED before remanding him in further judicial custody. 

Therefore, he was entitled to bail by `default' (on technical grounds), he said. The ED opposed the plea saying the charge sheet had been filed within stipulated time. 

Therefore, he was entitled to bail by `default' (on technical grounds), he said. The ED opposed the plea saying the charge sheet had been filed within stipulated time. 

Special Judge R N Rokade rejected Deshmukh's plea.

Special Judge R N Rokade rejected Deshmukh's plea.

With agency inputs

With agency inputs

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!