In relation to Anil Deshmukh's money laundering case, a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court will pronounce its order on a bail plea on 14 March filed by him. The former Maharashtra Home Minister is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Earlier this month, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Deshmukh in connection to the case thrice - on March 3, 4 and 5.

The Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by the ED on November 1, last year in connection with the alleged ₹100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged ₹100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

