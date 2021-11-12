Money laundering case: A special PMLA court on Friday extended the custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh till November 15 in connection with a money laundering case. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week and is currently under its custody.

A special holiday court on November 6 had sent the former minister to judicial custody after rejecting the ED's plea seeking extension of his remand. However, a day later, the Bombay High Court set aside the lower court's order and sent Deshmukh in ED remand till November 12.

Today, Deshmukh was produced before special PMLA court judge H S Sathbhai, who extended his custody till November 15.

The ED had booked Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed an FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on the charge of corruption and the misuse of his official position.

The case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least ₹100 crore bribery made by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh had refuted these allegations earlier and said the agency's whole case was based on malicious statements made by a the controversial cop (Sachin Waze).

Deshmukh's private secretary Sanjeev Palande (an additional collector rank official) and his assistant Kundan Shinde were arrested by the the central agency.

Last week, the ED told the special court that it wanted to confront Deshmukh with Sachin Waze and others, including the NCP leader's family members like his sons Hrishikesh Deshmukh and Salil Deshmukh and his chartered accountant.

Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had instucted Waze to collect ₹100 crore from over 1700 bars and restaurants operating in Mumbai. Currently, Waze is under Mumbai Crime Branch custody in a different case.

The ED earlier this week approached a local court for Waze's custody but its plea was opposed by Mumbai crime branch and was eventually dismissed by the court.

The Mumbai crime branch told the local court that the ED was "sabotaging" the investigation by the police and that Waze was just a "puppet" in the hands of the Central agency.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.