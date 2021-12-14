₹100 crore extortion matter: The judicial custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been extended till 27th December, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Deshmukh is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

On November 2, Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged ₹100-crore extortion and money laundering case. The arrest was made after 13 hours of Deshmukh's questioning at the central agency office.

The case was filed after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

Earlier this month, a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court dismissed the bail pleas of Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED launched a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed an FIR against him on April 21 following allegations made by Singh.

The Maharashtra government had in March formed the one-member commission of Justice Chandiwal (retired) to probe Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.

Waze, who had served as an assistant inspector of Mumbai Police, was arrested in March this year in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

With inputs from agencies

