Extortion case: The judicial custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been further extended for 14 days. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

The former state home minister is facing probe by the CBI and ED for corrptiion and money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file chargesheet in the money laundering case against former Deshmukh this week, new agency ANI reported on Monday.

Deshmukh was arrested on November 1 after hours of questioning by the ED.

The ED launched a probe against Deshmukh after the CBI registered an FIR against him on April 21 on the charges of corruption. The ED alleged that Deshmukh, while serving as Maharashtra home minister, collected ₹4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through then police officer Sachin Waze.

The ill-gotten money was laundered and channelized to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh's family, as per the ED.

The CBI filed its case after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote an explosive letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that Deshmukh had directed two police officials to collect ₹100 crore monthly from bars and restaurants operating in Mumbai.

In the same case, the ED arrested Deshmukh's two aides- Sanjeev Palande (additional collector rank official who was working as Deshmukh's private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant).

With inputs from agencies

