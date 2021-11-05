Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an alleged money laundering case.

Hrishikesh is supposed to appear before ED today, the agency said.

Earlier this week, Deshmukh was arrested in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

Following the arrest, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai sent him to four days of ED custody till November 6.

The court, however, allowed Anil Deshmukh's application for homemade food and medicines during his ED custody. His lawyers will also be allowed to be present during the interrogation, as per the court order.

On Thursday, the ED took Deshmukh for a routine medical examination.

Deshmukh's lawyer, Indrapal Singh, said, "As per the court's order, I am here to be present during the interrogation of Anil Deshmukh. His medical examination was done, he is fine."

The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the PMLA in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged ₹100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

(With inputs from agencies)

