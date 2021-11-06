Money laundering case: A Mumbai court on Saturday sent former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Monday night (November 1) after over 12 hours of questioning in the case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment. He was produced before additional sessions judge P B Jadhav, who remanded him to ED custody till November 6.

The ED had also issued summons to Hrishikesh for questioning in the same case. It had asked him to appear before it on Friday but he did not. He filed a petition for anticipatory bail in sessions court on Saturday. Hearing in the case has been adjourned till 12th November. The court has not given any interim protection from arrest to him till then.

The central agency had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The ED alleged that Deshmukh, while serving as home minister, misused his official position and through controversial cop Sachin Waze collected ₹4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The money was allegedly laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh's family. Deshmukh had refuted these allegations earlier and said the agency's whole case was based on malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Waze).

The ED has so far arrested two persons in the case – Sanjeev Palande (additional collector-rank official who was working as Deshmukh's private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant).

The agency last month submitted its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a charge sheet) against the duo before a special court. The ED case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least ₹100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Singh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed from the police commissioner's post, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh asked Waze to extort over ₹100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Deshmukh, while denying any wrongdoing, had maintained that Singh made the allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police chief.

With agency inputs

