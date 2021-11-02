Money laundering case: A Mumbai court on Tuesday sent former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 6. He was arrested by the ED late Monday night after over 12 hours of questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment.

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The agency alleged that Deshmukh, while serving as the state's home minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected ₹4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The money was allegedly laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh's family. Deshmukh had refuted these allegations earlier and said the agency's whole case was based on malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Waze).

The ED has so far arrested two persons – Sanjeev Palande (additional collector rank official who was working as Deshmukh's private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant). The agency last month submitted its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a charge sheet) against the duo before a special court.

(With inputs from PTI)

