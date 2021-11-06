Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh will be brought before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court for his alleged involvement in a money. Deshmukh's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody ends today.

Earlier in the day, he was taken for medical examination from the ED office.

Deshmukh was arrested by ED on Monday in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. On 2 November, the Mumbai Court remanded Deshmukh to ED custody for 4 days i.e., till November 6.

The ED on Thursday summoned his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh for questioning on Friday in connection with the money laundering case. The said questioning took place yesterday.

Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh's supporters stage protest

Meanwhile, supporters Deshmukh staged protests against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in his Katol assembly constituency in Nagpur district on Friday.

Demonstrations were held at 17 places, said an aide of the NCP leader, arrested earlier this week by the ED in an alleged money laundering case. The protesters condemned Deshmukh's arrest even after IPS officer Param Bir Singh -- who had accused him of corruption -- stated in an affidavit that he had no further proof against Deshmukh, the aide said.

(With inputs from agencies)

