Anil Kapoor moves Delhi HC seeking protection of his name, voice, signature, image1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor moves Delhi HC for protection of his name, voice, image rights against social media infringement.
Delhi High Court on 20 September restrained unauthorized use of actor Anil Kapoor's name, image, voice for commercial purposes. As per the Delhi court order, using his name, voice and image in an illegal manner, that too for commercial purposes cannot be permitted.
