Delhi High Court on 20 September restrained unauthorized use of actor Anil Kapoor's name, image, voice for commercial purposes. As per the Delhi court order, using his name, voice and image in an illegal manner, that too for commercial purposes cannot be permitted.

The bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh heard the matter.

The Delhi High Court has also directed Godaddy.com LLC, Dynadot LLC and PDR Limited to immediately block and suspend domains like Anilkapoor.com and others.

This came after the Bollywood actor moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his name, voice, signature, image rights against infringement on social media and other platforms.

As per the ANI report, the actor has moved HC over seeking a permanent injunction restraining infringement of his Publicity/Personality rights against people at large and social media channels, websites, mobile apps for using his name, voice, signature, image or any other attribute which is exclusively identifiable with him for any commercial and/or personal gain without his consent.

(More details awaited)