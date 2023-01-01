Anil Kumar Lahoti takes charge as Chairman and CEO, Railway Board

Anil Lahoti has earlier worked as General Manager, Central Railway and also looked after the charge of GM, Western Railway for several months. His stint as General Manager is credited with achieving the highest ever freight and parcel traffic in terms of tonnage carried and revenue earned including running the highest number of Kissan Rails. He also brought about record improvement in revenue by non-fare opportunities, the sale of scrap and extensive ticket-checking drives. He successfully steered and resolved the vexed issue of the expansion of air-conditioned sub-urban services in Mumbai. During his tenure, Central Railway recorded a quantum jump in the execution and commissioning of infrastructure projects and commissioned the long-awaited 5th & 6th line between Diva and Thane in Mumbai.

