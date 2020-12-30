Subscribe
Anil Vij stable, discharged from Medanta hospital today
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

Anil Vij stable, discharged from Medanta hospital today

1 min read . 03:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Anil Vij had tested positive for coronavirus on 5 after which he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram
  • Vij took a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on 20 Nov

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was discharged on Wednesday after the doctors said they were satisfied with the progress in his health.

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was discharged on Wednesday after the doctors said they were satisfied with the progress in his health.

Taking to Twitter, Vij updated about his health saying, "I'm discharged from Medanta Hospital today. Will stay at Home on oxygen support."

On the Haryana Health Minister's condition, Dr AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent at Medanta said: "The Medicity where the minister has been admitted, Vij was kept in the COVID ICU on high flow nasal cannula and doctors were hopeful for his discharge in the next few days."

"The Health Minister's condition showed steady improvement and he was shifted to a Room in COVID Ward on December 23, 2020. His blood investigations and CT Chest also showed gradual improvement in response to the treatment. At present, his condition is stable and he is on minimal oxygen support," he said.

Anil Vij had tested positive for coronavirus on 5 after which he was referred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Vij took a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on 20 November.

He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state.

