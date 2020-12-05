Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, Hry min was administered Covaxin last month

Haryana Health Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij announces he has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin, a potential Covid-19 vaccine, as part of its third phase trial.

In a tweet he writes, I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.

I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020

The Haryana minister, who had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, was administered a trial dose last month at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt.

Covaxin, a potential Covid-19 vaccine, is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via