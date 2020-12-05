Subscribe
Home >News >India >Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, Hry min was administered Covaxin last month
Anil Vij being administered a trial dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala.

Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, Hry min was administered Covaxin last month

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST Staff Writer

  • On November 20, the Haryana minister was administered a dose of Covaxin, a potential Covid-19 vaccine, as part of its third phase trial.
  • He has been admitted at Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt.

Haryana Health Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij announces he has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin, a potential Covid-19 vaccine, as part of its third phase trial.

Haryana Health Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij announces he has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin, a potential Covid-19 vaccine, as part of its third phase trial.

In a tweet he writes, I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.

In a tweet he writes, I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.

The Haryana minister, who had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, was administered a trial dose last month at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt.

Covaxin, a potential Covid-19 vaccine, is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

