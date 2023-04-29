Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala launches VCI portal

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala on Saturday launched Veterinary Council of India (VCI) portal on World Veterinary Day.
Veterinary Council of India celebrated World Veterinary Day to recognize and celebrate the important roles of veterinarians in animal and human health and ecology. The theme of World Veterinary Day for 2023 is promoting diversity, equity, and inclusiveness in the veterinary profession.
Highlighting the importance of India's livestock sector in the national economy, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala said that the aim of government is to make livestock farming more efficient and sustainable. Various schemes have been revised and realigned to develop entrepreneurship in the sector. The Ministry stands committed to working with all stakeholders for holistic development of the sector, he emphasised.
The minister appreciated the participation of veterinarians across the country in the event and the role of veterinarians in the implementation of schemes and programs of the department.
Rupala also released the draft minimum standards of veterinary practices regulation (MSVPR) 2023, and a list of outstanding veterinarians in the event.
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, highlighted the role of veterinarians in India making significant contributions to the national economy by ensuring the health and productivity of livestock, which forms a crucial part of the country's agricultural sector.
VCI President Umesh Chandra Sharma welcomed the guests and veterinary officials participating from the states and apprised the gathering about the work and recent initiatives taken by Veterinary Council of India.
Around 1,500 veterinary officials participated from the States and UTs, and 75 veterinarians were honoured as outstanding veterinarians. Technical sessions were organised on One Health, Veterinary interventions for Wildlife Conservation and management, role of veterinarians in India Army.
VCI secretary thanked all the dignitaries and veterinary officials participating from the States and UTs and congratulated the department for the successful event.
Veterinary Council of India is a statutory body established under the Indian Veterinary Council Act 1984. It receives 100 % grants–in–aid from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying to meet the cost of running the offices of the Council.
