Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala launches VCI portal

Highlighting the importance of India's livestock sector in the national economy, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala said that the aim of government is to make livestock farming more efficient and sustainable. Various schemes have been revised and realigned to develop entrepreneurship in the sector. The Ministry stands committed to working with all stakeholders for holistic development of the sector, he emphasised.

