Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’
- In the previous notice, the AWFI had said that hugging the cow would bring 'emotional richness' and will increase 'individual and collective happiness'.
Days after issuing a notice appealing to cow lovers to hug cows on February 14, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.
