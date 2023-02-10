Home / News / India /  Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’
Days after issuing a notice appealing to cow lovers to hug cows on February 14, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

“As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," said the advisory body in a fresh notice.

In the previous notice, the AWFI had said that hugging the cow would bring “emotional richness" and will increase “individual and collective happiness".

ALSO READ: 'How do we get consent?...', Netizens react to Cow Hug Day on Feb 14

The AWFI in its notice had criticized the 'dazzle of western civilisation' and said that the vedic traditions are 'almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of west culture over time'.

Apart from this, the board also called cow the "backbone of Indian culture anrepresentsconomy", adding that the animal represent "cattle wealth and biodiversity".

“It is known as 'Kamdhenu' and 'Gaumata' because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," it had said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh had backed the appeal and said “It is a good initiative." "We should love cows. I am happy that this mission has been started... You should also love cows," he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
