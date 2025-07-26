Aniruddhacharya apologises after outrage over ‘unmarried women have loose character’ remark: ‘Some, not all’

Religious speaker Swami Aniruddhacharya has found himself in the middle of a controversy after making outrageous remarks about unmarried women, especially who are 25 years old.

In an undated video, which is now going viral on social media, Aniruddhacharya is heard saying that by the time a girl reaches the age of 25, she's had relationships with multiple men, and not fit to become a family's daughter-in-law.

“Ab ladki late hai 25 saal ki. Ab 25 saal ki ladki chaar jagah mu maar chuki hoti hai. Sab nahi par bahut. Aur wo 25 saal ki jab aati hai toh puri jawan hoke aati hai. Jab jawan hoke aayegi toh swabhavik hai ki uski jawani kahi fisal jaegi. (Now girls are marrying at the age of 25. By then, many, not all, have been in relationships with multiple men. By the time a woman is 25, she is fully grown. It is only natural that by then, her youth has slipped away somewhere),” he can be heard saying during a religious event in Vrindavan.

Referring to the Meghalaya murder and the Meerut drum murder cases, he said, “Jaise ki ek honeymoon manane gayi, par wo kisi aur ke sath reh chuki thi, uske sath chakkar tha. Wo drum wala case purana nahi hua jyada (Like that who woman went on her honeymoon, but she had already been with someone else. That case involving the drum isn't even that old yet)”.

According to a News18 report, he also allegedly said that girls should be married off at the age of 14 so that they can adjust better within the family.

Aniruddhacharya's remarks draw sharp criticism After the video was circulated online, protests against Aniruddhacharya erupted in Mathura. Women advocates protested at the Collectorate premises on Saturday, leading to the the Bar Association deciding to file a case against the religious speaker, a Navbharat Times report said.

The advocates called his remarks anti-constitutional and sexist and submitted a complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mathura, and demanded a strict legal action against Aniruddhacharya.

Pandit Dinesh Falahari, the main petitioner in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, also condemned the remarks and stated that such insensitive comments do not suit a person in a spiritual role, the report added.

Swami Aniruddhacharya issues apology In a video message, posted on social media on Saturday, Swami Aniruddhacharya apologised for his controversial remarks, but also clarified that he was only talking about “some women, not all”.

Aniruddhacharya claimed the word “some” was edited out of the viral video to create a false narrative. He said that only a portion of his speech was being circulated online, while the rest, which offered more clarity, was edited or removed.

In his apology, Aniruddhacharya said, “If my incomplete words have hurt anyone, I apologise. Whether it is a man or a woman, both should be character-oriented. My comments were directed at some individuals, not the entire society.”

Not denying the possibility of the use of AI, Aniruddhacharya claimed it is possible since it is the “era of artificial intelligence”. “Anyone can present my words however they like by using AI, and the world will think it is the truth,” he said.