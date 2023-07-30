Anju who married Pakistani man calls father, says marriage rumors are ‘baseless’2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 08:39 PM IST
In the call, Anju’s father Gaya Prasad Thomas expressed his disappointment and questioned why she went to Pakistan and got married without informing her family, a report said
Anju, an Indian mother of two, who reportedly married with her Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah, has denied the rumors of her marriage and referred to them as “baseless speculations" during a video call with his father Gaya Prasad Thomas, a report by Live Hindustan said on Sunday.
