Ankit Baliyan murder: Two prime accused shot dead in UP Police encounter — what we know so far

Two prime shooters in the Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan murder case were shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF), in Shamli, news agency ANI reported.

Baliyan was fatally shot in the Shamli district as he stepped out of a gym last Wednesday.

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ADG Meerut Bhanu Bhaskar confirmed the incident and told ANI, "The victim was a singer named Ankit Baliyan... He was a well-known singer with many videos on YouTube. He had been working out at a fitness gym.

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“As he stepped out around 6:55 PM, four unidentified individuals arrived in two vehicles and opened fire. He sustained gunshot injuries. Although police personnel were present and immediately rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC), the doctors were unable to save him,” Bhaskar was quoted as saying.

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Addressing the media regarding the incident, Shamli Superintendent of Police NP Singh said, "A call was received on Dial 112. Information was received that one Ankit Balyan, hailing from Banti Khera, had come to the gym. As soon as he left the gym, he was shot dead by 3-4 men. We have sent the body to the mortuary. Police teams are working..."

Who killed Ankit Baliyan? A viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The post claimed that Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme to the killing of Gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was shot dead inside Rohini Court.

Shamli SP NP Singh said on August 27 that police are investigating the post and are working on the lead to determine whether there was an old dispute involving the Gogi gang and whether it could be linked to Baliyan's killing.

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Speaking to ANI, Baliyan's relatives alleged a complete lack of information regarding the attackers after the artist was tragically shot dead outside a gym in Shamli.

He said, "The police have assured that action would be taken as soon as possible. We didn't really know the details ourselves. We weren't even at home. To this day, we still don't know who they were or how it happened; we are completely in the dark. We will accept whatever action the police take..."

Family's appeal to Rahul Gandhi: ‘Sir, our hope is breaking’ The family of the late singer Ankit Balyan also sought help from the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the murder investigation of the singer after the artist was fatally shot in Shamli on Wednesday.

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Ankit Balyan's wife expressed her dissapointment with the lack of arrests in the ongoing investigation in the murder case of the singer. Citing Rahul Gandhi's prominence among the youth and his involvement in raising other public issues, Ankit Balyan's wife urged him to visit West Uttar Pradesh and help in ensuring justice for the family.

Ankit Balyan's wife told ANI, “Police are working hard, but there is no ground-level result. Five days have passed, and no arrests have been made so far. This makes us feel that no action is being taken.”

“Sir, our hope is breaking with this police administration and this government as well. So now I want to appeal to Rahul Gandhi ji. Sir, you are a big leader of this country. You had raised the education issue as well; Dharmendra Pradhan ji had to resign. Please listen to our plea as well. A child from our home has left us, sir. Please raise this issue,” she said.

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“Understand the helplessness of those parents who have lost their young son. Sisters lost their brother a day before Rakshabandhan. You also have a sister; you are also someone's brother. Understand our pain and raise this issue. Rahul Gandhi ji, now we have hope only from you. You do something in this case," Baliyan's wife added.

She continued, "The country listens to him, and among the youth, he has an identity. We have hope in you. The youth of this area is looking towards you, Rahul Gandhi ji. Come to West UP and work on this case. We need people like you. We have hope in you."

Ankit Balyan's elder sister also made an emotional appeal to Rahul Gandhi to intervene and ensure that her brother's killers are punished.

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"Rahul Gandhi ji, I am Ankit's elder sister. I request you that my brother's killers be punished. So far, the central government and the UP government have done nothing. My request to you is: I lost my brother two to three days before Rakhi. You do something; you come and see. This government is not able to do anything. You have done good for the poor by going to their homes. You do something; we request you. We have faith in you," said Ankit Baliyan's sister.

(With inputs from ANI)

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