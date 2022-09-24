Ankita Bhandari murder case : BJP expels Vinod and Ankit Arya with immediate effect. 5 points2 min read . 02:25 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya, the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, in connection with the murder case of Ankita Bhandari.
Both the leaders have been suspended from the party with immediate effect.
“Ankit Arya, the brother of main accused Pulkit Arya and son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, relieved by the Uttarakhand government from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission," the Uttarakhand BJP said in its order.
Earlier on Friday, Uttarakhand Police had arrested three people - Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta on charges of Ankita's murder, who was employed as a receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh.
The three arrested were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday.
Police said that the three arrested accused confessed to having pushed Ankita into a canal after an altercation and she had drowned.
“During probe, it was found that she had left from the resort with three people, and didn't return. So, there were three suspects-Pulkit, Ankit and Bhaskar. We arrested them and produced before court y'day. They were sent to remand and jailed," SSP Pauri Garhwal, Yaswant Singh told news agency ANI.
Here are 5 points you need to know:
1. The body of 19-year-old who had gone missing a few days ago, was recovered in the early hours of Saturday from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed.
2. Bhandari was killed by Arya and two other staffers of the resort for refusing to indulge in prostitution with resort guests.
3. Locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita Bhandari murder case. The MLA was escorted away by Police.
4. After the body was recovered, locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire. The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. The Vanatara Resort was demolished on Friday on the orders of state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister said. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister have instructions to district magistrates to investigate all resorts in the state, he said. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also ordered to ensure that necessary action is taken against resorts that are operating illegally.
5. Dhami said that the strictest punishment will be given for such crimes. "It is unfortunate. Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal," he said.
