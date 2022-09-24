4. After the body was recovered, locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire. The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. The Vanatara Resort was demolished on Friday on the orders of state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister said. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister have instructions to district magistrates to investigate all resorts in the state, he said. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also ordered to ensure that necessary action is taken against resorts that are operating illegally.

