Ankita Bhandari murder case: Locals set Rishikesh's Vanatara resort on fire

Yesterday, the Uttarakhand police arrested three people including Pulkit Arya the son of Vinod Arya, a former BJP minister in the state, on charges of murder of Ankita, who was employed as a receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh.
Police said that the three arrested accused, including the manager of the Vanatara Resort owned by Pulkit Arya, confessed to having pushed Ankita into a canal on 18 September after an altercation and she had drowned.
“During probe, it was found that she had left from the resort with three people, and didn't return. So, there were three suspects-Pulkit, Ankit and Bhaskar. We arrested them and produced before court y'day. They were sent to remand and jailed," SSP Pauri Garhwal, Yaswant Singh told ANI news agency.
VK Jogdande, Pauri Garhwal DM ensured that actions will be taken against irregular resorts.
"All such irregular resorts will be identified & action will be taken against illegal ones. CM gave us directions for the same," the DM said.
Bhandari was killed by Arya and two other staffers of the resort for refusing to indulge in prostitution with resort guests.
The Uttarakhand government has also suspended the local patwari and revenue police inspector, who allegedly didn't register a case on the girl's disappearance for three days.
