Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Ankita Bhandari murder case: Locals set Rishikesh's Vanatara resort on fire

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Locals set Rishikesh's Vanatara resort on fire

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Vanatara resort set under fire by locals
1 min read . 01:54 PM ISTLivemint

  • BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya is the owner of Vanatara resort who killed Ankita after she refused to indulge in prostitution with resort guests

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire. The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya.

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire. The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya.

Besides, locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita's murder case.The MLA was escorted away by Police.

Besides, locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita's murder case.The MLA was escorted away by Police.

Meanwhile, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand Government has expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya - the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya - from the party with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand Government has expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya - the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya - from the party with immediate effect.

On Saturday, the body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing a few days ago, was recovered in the early hours from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.

On Saturday, the body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing a few days ago, was recovered in the early hours from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.

The body was fished out from the barrage by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The body was fished out from the barrage by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Yesterday, the Uttarakhand police arrested three people including Pulkit Arya the son of Vinod Arya, a former BJP minister in the state, on charges of murder of Ankita, who was employed as a receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh.

Yesterday, the Uttarakhand police arrested three people including Pulkit Arya the son of Vinod Arya, a former BJP minister in the state, on charges of murder of Ankita, who was employed as a receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh.

Police said that the three arrested accused, including the manager of the Vanatara Resort owned by Pulkit Arya, confessed to having pushed Ankita into a canal on 18 September after an altercation and she had drowned.

Police said that the three arrested accused, including the manager of the Vanatara Resort owned by Pulkit Arya, confessed to having pushed Ankita into a canal on 18 September after an altercation and she had drowned.

“During probe, it was found that she had left from the resort with three people, and didn't return. So, there were three suspects-Pulkit, Ankit and Bhaskar. We arrested them and produced before court y'day. They were sent to remand and  jailed," SSP Pauri Garhwal, Yaswant Singh told ANI news agency.

“During probe, it was found that she had left from the resort with three people, and didn't return. So, there were three suspects-Pulkit, Ankit and Bhaskar. We arrested them and produced before court y'day. They were sent to remand and  jailed," SSP Pauri Garhwal, Yaswant Singh told ANI news agency.

VK Jogdande, Pauri Garhwal DM ensured that actions will be taken against irregular resorts.

VK Jogdande, Pauri Garhwal DM ensured that actions will be taken against irregular resorts.

"All such irregular resorts will be identified & action will be taken against illegal ones. CM gave us directions for the same," the DM said.

"All such irregular resorts will be identified & action will be taken against illegal ones. CM gave us directions for the same," the DM said.

Bhandari was killed by Arya and two other staffers of the resort for refusing to indulge in prostitution with resort guests.

Bhandari was killed by Arya and two other staffers of the resort for refusing to indulge in prostitution with resort guests.

The Uttarakhand government has also suspended the local patwari and revenue police inspector, who allegedly didn't register a case on the girl's disappearance for three days.

The Uttarakhand government has also suspended the local patwari and revenue police inspector, who allegedly didn't register a case on the girl's disappearance for three days.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.