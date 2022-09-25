Ankita Bhandari murder: Family refuses last rites, demands postmortem report

As per reports, a WhatsApp chat has come to the fore in the investigation
In this chat, Ankita is telling her friend that the owner of the resort is pressuring her to provide 'extra service' to the guests
After the body of Uttarakhand's Ankita Bhandari was recovered from the Chila Shakti canal on September 24, the family of the deceased refused to perform the last rites as they demanded the handing over of the post-mortem report.
The administration on another hand tried convincing Ankita's family.
"We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report," said Ajay Singh Bhandari, brother of Ankita Bhandari.
The SIT on Sunday told ANI that her Whatsapp chats were also being probed.
As per reports a WhatsApp chat has come to the fore in the investigation. According to police sources, in this chat, Ankita is telling her friend that the owner of the resort is pressuring her to provide 'extra service' to the guests. There is a lot of anger among people after the murder of the receptionist.
The SIT in-charge of Ankita Bhandari murder case, DIG PR Devi, told ANI that Ankita's WhatsApp chats that have surfaced are also being probed.
As per a viral chat, it is alleged that it was being said that the guest would get 'extra service' for ₹10,000. In the WhatsApp chat, there is talk of providing 'extra service' in the name of providing spa treatment at the Vanatara Resort.
An employee at the resort also alleged that Ankita Bhandari had called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort. He also confirmed that he saw Ankita at around 3 PM with three other people while only the rest of them returned except Ankita.
He also confirmed that the owner Pulkit Arya's brother Ankit Arya came at 8 AM on September 18 and talked about preparing dinner for four people and said that he would have dinner in Ankita's room. This was countered by the employee as he said that the service boy can make the dinner, however, the resort's helper alleged that Ankit wanted to mislead the staff as she had not returned.
Ankita was the daughter of a former security guard and an Anganwadi worker. She had passed 12th and was keen to go to college. But when her father quit her job as a guard, she decided to work as a receptionist at a resort late last month.
Ankita could not even take her first salary. On September 18, the operator of the resort and two managers pushed him into the canal and killed her.
Three persons, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.
