CM Dhami has asserted that those who disturb the atmosphere in the state will not be tolerated, no matter how influential they are.
RISHIKESH :As several incidents of protests and demonstration arise from Utatrakhand over the murder of 19 year old girl Ankita Bhandari, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asserted the public that strict action would be taken against the ones found guilty.
The Uttarakhand chief minister has also directed all the district magistrates to check all the hotels and resorts in their respective areas and take action if violations of the laid down norms are found.
Dhami said he wanted to make it clear that those who disturb the atmosphere in the state will not be tolerated, no matter how influential they are.
Here are top points to this big story
-The body of 19-year-old who had gone missing a few days ago, was recovered in the early hours of Saturday from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed.
-Uttarakhand Police has arrested three people - Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta on charges of Ankita's murder, who was employed as a receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh
-Police officials said that Bhandari was killed by Arya and two other staffers of the resort for refusing to indulge in prostitution with resort guests. The cops further confirmed that the three arrested confessed to their crime when they were interrogated sternly.
-Locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita Bhandari murder case. The MLA was escorted away by Police.
-After the body was recovered, locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire. The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya.
-The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya, the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, in connection with the murder case of Ankita Bhandari.
-The Vanatara Resort was demolished on Friday on the orders of state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister said. Later locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire.
-Five resorts have been sealed in Dhanachuli area of Nainital district following outrage. Various homestays and resorts were checked by the district administration and it was found that five resorts were not abiding by the norms.
-CM Dhami has also spoken to the victim's father on phone and assured of the strictest action against the culprits by conducting a speedy and fair investigation into the crime
-The Uttarakhand government has also suspended the local patwari and revenue police inspector, who allegedly didn't register a case on the girl's disappearance for three days.
